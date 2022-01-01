Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Hot Chocolate
Lakewood restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Propaganda Coffee
17806 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
More about Propaganda Coffee
PASTRY
Blackbird Baking Company
1391 Sloane Avenue, Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(235 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$2.25
Steamed house-made bittersweet chocolate milk, can be sweetened to taste. 'Kid' version is made less hot!
More about Blackbird Baking Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood
Chicken Sandwiches
Waffles
Chicken Burritos
Steak Burritos
Chili
Tacos
Cake
Burritos
More near Lakewood to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Strongsville
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Avon Lake
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
North Royalton
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1807 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(260 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston