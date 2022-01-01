Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Propaganda Coffee image

 

Propaganda Coffee

17806 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Propaganda Coffee
Blackbird Baking Company image

PASTRY

Blackbird Baking Company

1391 Sloane Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.25
Steamed house-made bittersweet chocolate milk, can be sweetened to taste. 'Kid' version is made less hot!
More about Blackbird Baking Company

