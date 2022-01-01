Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve hummus

SMOOTHIES

Aladdin's Eatery

14536 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (6308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Shawarma Plate$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Hummus Tabouli Rolled$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Propaganda Coffee

17806 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Plate$7.00
