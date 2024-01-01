Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve milkshakes

Cleveland Vegan - 17112 Detroit Ave

17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Milkshakes$8.00
16oz
More about Cleveland Vegan - 17112 Detroit Ave
Dinerbar on Clifton - 11801 Clifton Blvd

11801 Clifton Blvd, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Milkshake (Nutella)$7.50
Milkshake (Strawberry)$6.00
More about Dinerbar on Clifton - 11801 Clifton Blvd

