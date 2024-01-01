Omelettes in Lakewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dinerbar on Clifton - 11801 Clifton Blvd

11801 Clifton Blvd, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Omelette$11.95
Broccoli, mushroom, onion, tomato and cheese. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
Three Cheese Omelette$10.50
American, Swiss and Cheddar. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
Sausage & Cheese Omelette$10.50
Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
Immigrant Son Brewery

18120 Sloane Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Green Omelette$14.00
Chimichurri egg omelette, avocado, heirloom tomato, pickled bermuda onion, sour dough toast, fresh fruit.
