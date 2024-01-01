Omelettes in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Dinerbar on Clifton - 11801 Clifton Blvd
Dinerbar on Clifton - 11801 Clifton Blvd
11801 Clifton Blvd, Lakewood
|Veggie Omelette
|$11.95
Broccoli, mushroom, onion, tomato and cheese. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
|Three Cheese Omelette
|$10.50
American, Swiss and Cheddar. Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.
|Sausage & Cheese Omelette
|$10.50
Served with sliced home fries and choice of toast.