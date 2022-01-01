Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Cilantro Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$10.49
More about Cilantro Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Taco Tontos - Lakewood

13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito
Comes with shrimp, rice, cheese, tomato, guacamole, and spicy slaw.
More about Taco Tontos - Lakewood

