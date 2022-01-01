Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Shrimp Tacos
Lakewood restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria - Lakewood
18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
Avg 4.7
(200 reviews)
Shrimp Taco
$4.49
More about Cilantro Taqueria - Lakewood
Taco Tontos - Lakewood
13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood
No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco
$0.00
Comes with shrimp, rice, cheese, tomato, guacamole, and spicy slaw.
More about Taco Tontos - Lakewood
Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood
Garden Salad
Mac And Cheese
Garlic Parmesan
Cappuccino
Taco Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Pies
Steak Tacos
More near Lakewood to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(317 restaurants)
Strongsville
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Avon Lake
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
North Royalton
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(317 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(312 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1876 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston