Shrimp tacos in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria - Lakewood

18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.49
More about Cilantro Taqueria - Lakewood
Taco Tontos - Lakewood

13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$0.00
Comes with shrimp, rice, cheese, tomato, guacamole, and spicy slaw.
More about Taco Tontos - Lakewood

