Steak salad in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Taco Tontos - Lakewood
Taco Tontos - Lakewood
13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Steak Taco Salad
|$15.00
More about The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore
14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood
|STEAK SALAD
|$10.00
Our house salad topped with herb marinated flank steak (served cold, grilled medium rare).
Cotija cheese and chimichurri (zingy herb dressing) served on the side.
(Due to timing issues, we can't take requested temperatures for the flank steak, sorry about that.)