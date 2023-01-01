Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants that serve steak salad

Taco Tontos - Lakewood

13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco Salad$15.00
More about Taco Tontos - Lakewood
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore image

 

The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK SALAD$10.00
Our house salad topped with herb marinated flank steak (served cold, grilled medium rare).
Cotija cheese and chimichurri (zingy herb dressing) served on the side.
(Due to timing issues, we can't take requested temperatures for the flank steak, sorry about that.)
More about The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

