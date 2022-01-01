Steak sandwiches in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Two Bucks Lakewood
15609 Madison Avenue, Lakewood
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone
PIZZA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$14.50
shaved ribeye on a brioche roll with garlic aioli, topped with green peppers, mushroom and caramelized onions and smothered with cheese sauce