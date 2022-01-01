Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks Lakewood

15609 Madison Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Steak Sandwich$15.00
Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone
More about Two Bucks Lakewood
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

14701-4 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Steak Sandwich$14.50
shaved ribeye on a brioche roll with garlic aioli, topped with green peppers, mushroom and caramelized onions and smothered with cheese sauce
More about Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

