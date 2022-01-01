Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve taco salad

Taco Tontos - Lakewood

13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco Salad$15.00
Potato Taco Salad$9.00
Beef Taco Salad$12.00
More about Taco Tontos - Lakewood
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood

14412 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$9.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
Veggie Taco Salad$8.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
More about Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood

