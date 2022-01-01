Taco salad in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Taco Tontos - Lakewood
Taco Tontos - Lakewood
13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Steak Taco Salad
|$15.00
|Potato Taco Salad
|$9.00
|Beef Taco Salad
|$12.00
More about Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood
14412 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$8.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream