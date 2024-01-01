Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Collard greens in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Collard Greens
Lakewood restaurants that serve collard greens
Jack's BBQ
12115 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood
No reviews yet
Quart Collard Greens
$19.00
More about Jack's BBQ
Jack's Chicken Shack
12115 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$5.00
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.
More about Jack's Chicken Shack
