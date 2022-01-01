Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops - Lakewood

5821 SW Main Street, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
CARNITAS QUESADILLA$12.25
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops - Lakewood
Ram image

 

Ram - Lakewood

10019 59th Ave SW, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Quesadilla
More about Ram - Lakewood

Gig Harbor

