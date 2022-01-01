LALA St Pete
LALA St. Pete is an upscale American and Mediterranean restaurant featuring seven private karaoke rooms and rooftop dining.
2324 Central Ave
Location
2324 Central Ave
Saint Petersburg FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
