La Latina

Traditional Venezuelan comfort food. Your neighborhood arepera!

TAPAS

3509 NE 2nd Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (1345 reviews)

Popular Items

Catira Arepa$9.75
Shredded Chicken & Cheese
Beef Pabellón Arepa$10.75
Shedded Beef, Cheese, Sweet Plantains & Black Beans
Chicken Pabellón Arepa$10.25
Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Sweet Plantains & Black Beans
Beef Empanada$4.25
Cheese Empanada$4.00
Reina Pepiada Arepa$10.25
Avocado Chicken Salad
Pabellon Empanada$4.50
Pelua Arepa$10.25
Shredded Beef & Cheese
Cachapa$10.98
Corn pancake & De Mano Cheese
Tequeños$7.94
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3509 NE 2nd Ave

Miami FL

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 am
