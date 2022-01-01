Go
Lali Restaurant

Locally Owned and Operated, and Emphasizing the philosophy that food brings people together, and embracing diversity, we strived to create an unmatched experience across a variety of cuisines including European, Seafood, Mediterranean, and American cuisines, using the freshest and finest flavors.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

744 RED LION • $$

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken tabaka with teriyaki$15.49
Crispy teriyaki glazed chicken with garlic and sesame seeds
Lamb Kebab$10.49
Pickle with sumac and garlic, fry with melted butter, serve with pita bread and pickled onions
Chicken kebab$10.49
Pickle with baked tomato and young garlic,served with pickled onions and pita bread
Seafood tomato soup$8.49
Shrimp, octopus and squid
Tuna with Kimchi and Avocado$14.49
California, Avocado, Atlantic Tuna, Korean Sauce
BEEF KEBAB$13.49
Mini Pasties with Lamb$12.49
They are small, there are a lot of them and they are very tasty! serve with homemade adjika from fresh tomatoes and herbs
Cream mushroom soup with truffle oil$8.49
Served with fried toasts with homemade cheese
Baked potatoes with mushrooms$8.49
Tiramisu$6.49
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

744 RED LION

PHILADELPHIA PA

Sunday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
