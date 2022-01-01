Lali Restaurant
Locally Owned and Operated, and Emphasizing the philosophy that food brings people together, and embracing diversity, we strived to create an unmatched experience across a variety of cuisines including European, Seafood, Mediterranean, and American cuisines, using the freshest and finest flavors.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
744 RED LION • $$
744 RED LION
PHILADELPHIA PA
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
