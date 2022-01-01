Go
Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant

176 Temple Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (542 reviews)

Veggie Combo For 1$17.95
Yedoro Sambusa$7.95
Additional basket of injera$2.00
Veggie Combo For 2-4$16.95
Yesiga Sambusa$7.95
Yemesir Sambusa$7.95
Doro Wot$18.95
Baklava$6.95
Specialty Platter For 2-4$18.95
Specialty Platter For 1$19.95
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

176 Temple Street

New Haven CT

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
