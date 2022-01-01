Lalibela Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
37 S MOGER AVE
Location
37 S MOGER AVE
MOUNT KISCO NY
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Village Social MTK
Come in and enjoy!
445 Main St
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Ladle of Love
Pickup your favorite, Ladle of Love
Pickup outside of
Tipsy Taco Bar
Come in and enjoy!