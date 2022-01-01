Go
Lalo's Restaurant

Serving great Mexican Food since 1971

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3011 S Harlem Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)

Popular Items

32 oz MARG (TO GO)$21.95
APPROX. (4) Small Margs.
Rim empty glass with salt, fill glass with ice, pour your marg. NOTE:Filling glass with ice is strongly suggested for a well-balanced drink.
64 oz. Consome$15.95
Yes, this is the cup of soup you receive before your dinner arrives when you dine with us . Our signature chicken soup featuring shredded chicken breast and noodles. Made from scratch every day!! Includes a side order of rice too!
Fried Ice Cream$5.95
The perfect dessert after any meal. Served in its own edible shell with strawberry sauce, chocolate blossoms and whipped cream.
Taco$4.00
One taco filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada) or steak. Corn or Flour tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
32 oz. Consome$9.95
Yes, this is the cup of soup you receive before your dinner arrives when you dine with us . Our signature chicken soup featuring shredded chicken breast and noodles. Made from scratch every day!! Includes a side order of rice too!
Lalo's Enchiladas Suizas$17.95
Four rolled up corn tortillas filled with pulled chicken, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans and salad. Now try our spinach suizas.
Quesadilla Ala$4.50
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of a folded-over corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese.
Taco Dinner$15.95
Three tacos with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada), or chopped steak. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Salsa de Mesa$2.25
Always fresh. Choose from 8oz, 16 oz, and 32 oz...
Lalo's Chips & Salsa$4.95
8oz container of our fresh salsa de mesa and a bag of chips.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3011 S Harlem Ave

Berwyn IL

Sunday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 12:59 am
