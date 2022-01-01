Go
La Luna

Located in Chicago’s vibrant and historically significant Pilsen neighborhood, La Luna stays true to the community’s ever-evolving cultural roots and offers a place for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy an artsy play on Mexican recipes in a creative space that pays homage to the diverse and artistic vibe of the neighborhood.

Popular Items

Seasonal Vegetable$4.00
spanish zucchini, squash, crema, queso
Chips and Salsa$6.00
Tomatillo & Quemada
Entraña$29.00
skirt steak, chimichurri, waxaman potatoes, jalapeños
Chicken Tinga$4.00
shredded free range chicken cooked in salsa chipotle, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema
Roasted Cauliflower$5.00
cauliflower, romesco sauce, cotija cheese, pickled onions, pistachio, microgreens *contains nuts*
Elote$7.00
grilled corn, aioli, cotija cheese, chili powder
Carne Asada$5.00
finely chopped steak, garlic oil, onions, cilantro
Cochinita Pibill$4.00
slow cooked pork, cilantro, habanero onions
Guacamole$15.00
avocado, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cotija, pomegranate
QUESABIRRIA$18.00
order of 4 quesadillas (shredded beef) topped with pickled onion and cilantro. Served with a side of consomme.
Location

1726 south racine

chicago IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
