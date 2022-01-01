Mediterranean
Lamano
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
83 Reviews
$$
39 Christopher St
New York, NY 10014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
39 Christopher St, New York NY 10014
Nearby restaurants
Mocha Burger
Come in and Enjoy
Little Owl the Townhouse
Welcome to Little Owl the Townhouse!
Claudette
Mediterranean-accented French dishes served in a bright corner space with an elegant cottage feel.
Thierry Atlan
We offer high end chocolate and french macarons and delicious ice cream.