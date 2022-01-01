Go
La Mar Cebicheria Peruana

Peruvian cuisine is the most heavily influenced by the variety of ethnic backgrounds found throughout Peru. The blending of these cultures mixed with Peru’s unusually large number of climate changes due to its many geological difference, combined with its unique, indigenous agriculture is what gives Peruvian cuisine its edge and makes it some of the best cuisines from around the world.

SEAFOOD

Pier 1.5 Suite 100

Avg 4.7 (6447 reviews)

Churrasco de Pescado$49.00
Grilled catch of the day served on the creamy black rice, sprinkled with chimichurri de ajies.
MI Tapioca Tropical$13.00
Coconut Tapioca pudding with a fresh mango chalaca
Tiradito Verde$22.00
Wild salmon belly in jalapeno and cilantro leche de tigre, quinoa pop, and cilantro leaf
Cebiche Clasico$24.50
Catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, with red onion, habanero, corn, sweet potatoes (contains seafood & peppers)
Cebiche Nikkei$24.00
Ahi tuna, red onion, japanese cucumber, daikon, avocado, nori in a tamarind leche de tigre (contains peppers, soy, seeds and sesame)
MI Choco-Maracuya$13.00
No-bake chessecake Passion fruit mousse and chocolate mousse layered with raspberry compote, almond crumble and frozen raspberries
MI Tres Leches$13.00
Triple cream vanilla sponge cake topped with strawberries and whipped cream
Cebiche Mixto$23.00
Catch of the day, shrimp, calamari, octopus in rocoto leche de tigre (contains seafood)
Tiradito Nikkei$22.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna, aji Amarillo
and punzu leche detigre, pickled
vegetables, green onion salad and
crispy potatoes
Cebiche Tasting$42.00
A selection of our most popular cebiches: Clásico, Mixto and Nikkei
Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Pier 1.5 Suite 100

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
