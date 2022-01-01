Lama's Seafood Market & Eatery

Pontchartrain Po-Boys

No reviews yet

Since 2006......serving Mandeville, and beyond, the absolute freshest and best

OVERSTUFFED Po-Boys, piled high Seafood Platters, Burgers, Salads, Sandwiches, Italian Dinners, as well our Daily & House Special Dishes.

You won't go wrong with our Hand Battered Onion Rings, Seafood Gumbo and our ever popular Baked Macaroni and Cheese.

Finish it all off with our signature Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce.

