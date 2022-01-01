Lamasco Bar and Grill
#GetLamascoed
1331 W Franklin Street
Popular Items
Location
1331 W Franklin Street
Evansville IN
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Amy's on Franklin
Nestled on the east end of West Franklin, in a sleek and modern rehab of an historic 19th century building, Amy’s on Franklin stands out not only with its famous purple exterior, but it’s eclectic and creative menu comprises Midwest comfort food lovingly influenced by the French Quarter, Mexico and Texas.
Copper House Restaurant and Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
2nd Language Ramen
Come in and enjoy!
Parlor Doughnuts
Come in and enjoy!