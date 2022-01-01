Go
Lamasco Bar and Grill

#GetLamascoed

1331 W Franklin Street

Popular Items

Hashbrowns$3.25
1/4 Pound Burger$7.00
Served with Fries
Chef Salad$10.00
Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheese, Egg, Green Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion
Chicken Tender Basket$9.25
Fried Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.25
Fried Cheese$8.00
Cheddar or Pepper Jack
Whole Hot Ham & Cheese$9.25
Served with Chips
10 " Pizza$12.00
Mr. Vandross, If You Please$13.00
Smothered Fry PHILLY$8.25
Smothered fries with philly cheese steak, green pepper, onion, shredded mozzarella
Location

1331 W Franklin Street

Evansville IN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
