Go
Toast

Club Lambda

Come in and enjoy!

1031 Grand Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1031 Grand Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Falansai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Our Wicked Lady

No reviews yet

COVERED SEATED ROOF OPEN NIGHTLY 4-10PM
This huge, once empty Bushwick warehouse was transformed in 2015 into a bar with a spacious Rooftop Terrace and bar above, now fully winterized with a clear, vaulted roof dome and heaters in the colder months. With rehearsal spaces and artist studios attached, Our Wicked Lady is truly a bar for Brooklyn’s artist community playing host to a wide variety of live shows, rooftop dance parties, private events and much more. We are currently serving food from Seasoned Brooklyn Weds-Sat.

Avant Gardner - City Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gentle Perch

No reviews yet

@GENTLEPERCHBROOKLYN

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston