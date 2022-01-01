Lambertville restaurants you'll love

Lambertville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lambertville

Lambertville's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Lambertville restaurants

Meta Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Meta Cafe

15 Klines Court, Lambertville

Avg 4.9 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHORIZO EGG SANDWICH$10.00
two eggs, chorizo, habanero jack, drizzle of hot honey, brioche bun.
FIGGY$9.00
fig jam, brie, gruyere.
Avocado Toast$9.50
avocado, tomato & red onions on sourdough.
Under the Moon - Lambertville image

 

Under the Moon - Lambertville

23 North Union Street, Lambertville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Liv and Charlies Real Food image

 

Liv and Charlies Real Food

5 N Union St, Lambertville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Liberty Hall Pizza image

 

Liberty Hall Pizza

243 N Union St, Lambertville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
