Avocado toast in Lambertville

Lambertville restaurants
Toast

Lambertville restaurants that serve avocado toast

T54 Restaurant & Bar

54 North Franklin Street, Lambertville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$19.00
More about T54 Restaurant & Bar
Avocado Toast image

SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Metá Café

15 Klines Court, Lambertville

Avg 4.9 (25 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$9.50
avocado, tomato & red onions on sourdough.
More about Metá Café

