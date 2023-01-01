Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado toast in
Lambertville
/
Lambertville
/
Avocado Toast
Lambertville restaurants that serve avocado toast
T54 Restaurant & Bar
54 North Franklin Street, Lambertville
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$19.00
More about T54 Restaurant & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Metá Café
15 Klines Court, Lambertville
Avg 4.9
(25 reviews)
AVOCADO TOAST
$9.50
avocado, tomato & red onions on sourdough.
More about Metá Café
