Lambs Seafood - 152 Us Highway 158 W
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
152 Us Highway 158 W, Camden NC 27921
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Itza Boutza Pizza in Elizabeth City NC
5.0 • 1
109 S Hugh’s Blvd Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurant
Kathy's Kreations - 1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F
4.6 • 248
1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurant