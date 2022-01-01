Bars & Lounges
Lamp Lounge
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
206 Reviews
$
101 W 6th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
101 W 6th Street, Cheyenne WY 82007
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Lamp Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Ike’s Bar & Grill
Family owned and operated neighborhood Bar & Grill. Visit us for some great food and a cold drink all while watching the game on one of our many TV's or sitting at our beautiful bar chatting with our friendly staff!
Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar
Ruby Juice offers wraps, salads, paninis, fresh squeezed juice and a MASSIVE variety of smoothies. We also have fresh soups and healthy snacks.
Accomplice Beer Company
Located in the historic downtown depot of Cheyenne, Accomplice Beer Company has been brewing award winning beer and serving excellent food for several years.