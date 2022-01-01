Lampasas restaurants you'll love
Alamo Coffee Lampasas
301 South HWY 281, lampasas
Popular items
Bourbon Bagel
|$6.50
House made Bourbon Bacon Jam, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Mixed Greens, on an Everything Bagel
Asian Cowboy
Alamo Style "Vietnamese Coffee" made with Espresso, Cold Brew, and Sweetened Condensed Milk over ice.
BLT-A
|$6.25
Texas Toast, Avocado Mash, Bacon, Tomato, Mixed Greens
PizzaWerx
1702 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
Popular items
Gluten Free Specialty Pizza 10"
|$14.99
Large 14" specialty pizza. Gluten free crust is a (10") pizza.
Choose from:
_ The Werx
- BBQ Chicken
- Veggie Werx
- Meat Monster
- Chicken Fajita Nacho Pizza
10" Specialty Pizza
|$10.99
10" Pizza with our Handmade Sauce, Covered with Provolone & Mozzarella Cheeses
Choose from:
_ The Werx
- BBQ Chicken
- Veggie Werx
- Meat Monster
- Chicken Fajita Nacho Pizza
10" Garlic Cheese Stix
|$6.99
Our Handcrafted Crust with Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese Cut Into Dipping Size Strips