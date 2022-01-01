Go
Toast

Lana's

Quality organic small batch baked goods. Gluten free and vegan treats available

1135 Okie Street Northeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cookie Cake$20.00
Brown butter chocolate chip cookie but much bigger! 9.5 x 9.25 Heart shaped container.
Choose your own message to write!
Allergy: Gluten, butter, eggs
Not gluten or vegan friendly
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Soft, slighty chewy chocolate chip cookies with a sprinkle of Maldon salt on top. These are best sellers for a reason. The browned butter and the additional of a full 24 in the fridge really help develop that toffee, deep flavor of this cookie.
See full menu

Location

1135 Okie Street Northeast

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roaming Rooster

No reviews yet

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

Busboys and Poets

No reviews yet

Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.

Mama's Pizza Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston