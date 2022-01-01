Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lanark restaurants you'll love

Lanark restaurants
  • Lanark

Must-try Lanark restaurants

The Crooked Roof image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Crooked Roof

109 E Carroll St, Lanark

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Pizza$10.00
Specialty Pizza
French Fries$4.00
More about The Crooked Roof
Restaurant banner

 

Lake Carroll Plumtree Lodge

200 Plum Tree Drive, Lanark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lake Carroll Plumtree Lodge
Candlelight at Lake Carroll image

 

Candlelight at Lake Carroll

29-11 Ironwood Dr, Lanark

No reviews yet
Popular items
.5# George$8.50
.5# of our Famous Chicken George
Large Family George$49.99
3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread
Small Family George$17.99
1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces, Bread
More about Candlelight at Lake Carroll

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lanark

French Fries

Fried Pickles

