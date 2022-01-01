Lancaster restaurants you'll love

Lancaster restaurants
Toast
  • Lancaster

Lancaster's top cuisines

American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Lancaster restaurants

Sassy Bird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sassy Bird

706 W Lancaster Blvd #101, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (763 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sassy Mac Bowl$16.00
Bed of 5 cheeese blend Mac & Cheese, tots or fries, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, handcut pickles, never frozen crispy nashville hot chckem and more sauce!
Loaded Fries$15.00
Seasoned thick fries, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, hand cut pickles, never frozen nashville hot chicken and more sauce!
Loaded Tots$15.00
Crispy tater tots, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, hand cut pickles, never frozen nashville hot chicken and more sauce!
More about Sassy Bird
AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe image

 

AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe

44226 10th St W, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burger$6.50
Veggie Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion. Pickle, and Avocado
Breakfast Wrap$6.00
Tortilla, onion, mushroom, spinach, potatoes, choice of cheese, and scrambled eggs
Caramel$3.95
Ice, Vanilla Powder, Caramel Syrup, Espresso, and Milk
More about AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe
Banner pic

 

Complexity Wine Lounge LLC

2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7 Item F&F$45.00
6-10 people
Flatbread Pepperoni$19.00
cilantro pesto, bacon, mozzarella and parmesan - available with marinara sauce upon request
Wine Pairing:
Lobster Mac$20.00
cheddar, mozzarella, lobster and tuscan marinara
Wine Pairing:
More about Complexity Wine Lounge LLC
Combo Kitchen of Lancaster image

 

Combo Kitchen of Lancaster

6570 West Avenue L 12, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Combo Kitchen of Lancaster
Restaurant banner

 

El Toreo L-10

830 West Avenue L, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about El Toreo L-10
Restaurant banner

 

El Toreo Far West

4061 West Avenue L, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about El Toreo Far West
Restaurant banner

 

Mr. Fries Man Lancaster

2068 W. Avenue J, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mr. Fries Man Lancaster
