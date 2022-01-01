Burritos in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve burritos
More about Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101, Lancaster
|Breakfast burrito
|$13.00
cheesy eggs, cheese, tater tots, Sassy Dip (sauce), never frozen crispy nashville hot chicken.
More about The Modern Tea Room - 705 West Lancaster Boulevard
The Modern Tea Room - 705 West Lancaster Boulevard
705 West Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster
|Jackfruit burrito
|$11.79
seasoned jackfruit, brown rice, black beans, pico, red bell pepper, cilantro and ranch.
|Walnut Burrito
|$11.79
baby spinach, ground taco seasoned walnuts, avocado crema, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, organic brown rice, black beans and chipotle sauce, served in a wrap.