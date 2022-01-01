Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve cake

Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101

2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster

Crab Cakes$19.00
with creole remoulade Wine Pairing:
Lemon Chiffon Cake$11.00
fluffy lemon chiffon cake layered with lemon creme and topped with white chocolate shavings
Drunk Red Velvet Cake$14.00
red velvet cake infused with kahlua and a cream cheese frosting
The Modern Tea Room - 705 West Lancaster Boulevard

705 West Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster

Vegan Berry Delicious Cakes$11.95
topped with blueberry compote, cinnamon coconut butter and granola, served with vegan eggs and sausage.
Berry Delicious Cakes$11.95
pancakes topped with berry compote, cinnamon coconut butter and granola, served with eggs and turkey sausage
