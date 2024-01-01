Cheese fries in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101

706 W Lancaster Blvd #101, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (763 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sassy Cheese Loaded Fries$16.65
Seasoned thick fries, 100% cheddar nacho cheese and jalapeños.
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101

2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Grilled Cheese & Fries$18.00
Smoked gouda, mozzarella and munster cheese on grilled sourdough bread - served with choice of soup
Wine Pairing:
Cali Grilled Cheese & Fries$20.00
Avocado, bacon, tomato, creole aioli, smoked gouda, mozzarella and munster cheese on grilled sourdough bread - served with choice of soup
Wine Pairing:
