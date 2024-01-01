Cheese fries in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101, Lancaster
|Sassy Cheese Loaded Fries
|$16.65
Seasoned thick fries, 100% cheddar nacho cheese and jalapeños.
More about Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster
|Traditional Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$18.00
Smoked gouda, mozzarella and munster cheese on grilled sourdough bread - served with choice of soup
Wine Pairing:
|Cali Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$20.00
Avocado, bacon, tomato, creole aioli, smoked gouda, mozzarella and munster cheese on grilled sourdough bread - served with choice of soup
Wine Pairing: