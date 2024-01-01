Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Main pic

 

Mi Ranchito - Ave I

826 West Avenue I, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$1.99
More about Mi Ranchito - Ave I
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Ranchito Mexican Bar & Grill -

1721 East Avenue J, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$1.99
More about Mi Ranchito Mexican Bar & Grill -

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Tacos

Cheese Fries

Taquitos

Fajitas

Quesadillas

Sliders

Nachos

Cookies

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Palmdale

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1299 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (602 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston