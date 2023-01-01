Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve salmon

Marie Callender's La Mesa

1649 W. Avenue K, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Dinner$22.99
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item
Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
More about Marie Callender's La Mesa
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101

2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Salmon$27.00
salmon, fingerling potatoes, asparagus, pistachio dust and honey garlic glaze
Wine Pairing:
Grilled Salmon & Shrimp$30.00
Tuscan Salmon$27.00
seared salmon and roasted asparagus over creamy polenta topped with savory garlic butter and tomato basil sauce
Wine Pairing:
More about Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101

