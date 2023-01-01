Salmon in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve salmon
Marie Callender's La Mesa
1649 W. Avenue K, Lancaster
|Salmon Dinner
|$22.99
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item
Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster
|Sweet Salmon
|$27.00
salmon, fingerling potatoes, asparagus, pistachio dust and honey garlic glaze
|Grilled Salmon & Shrimp
|$30.00
|Tuscan Salmon
|$27.00
seared salmon and roasted asparagus over creamy polenta topped with savory garlic butter and tomato basil sauce
