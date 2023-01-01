Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Marie Callender's La Mesa

1649 W. Avenue K, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip$10.49
Hot three-cheese spinach and artichoke dip topped with pico de gallo and melted parmesan. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
More about Marie Callender's La Mesa
Banner pic

 

Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101

2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Artichoke Spinach Dip$15.00
tangy artichoke, creamy spinach, parmesan and mozzarella baked and served with warm crostinis and/or veggies; gluten free; vegetarian
Wine Pairing:
More about Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Thai Tea

Cheesecake

Tacos

Edamame

Pies

Caesar Salad

Muffins

Burritos

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Palmdale

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1001 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (427 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (961 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston