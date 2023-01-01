Spinach and artichoke dip in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Marie Callender's La Mesa
Marie Callender's La Mesa
1649 W. Avenue K, Lancaster
|Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip
|$10.49
Hot three-cheese spinach and artichoke dip topped with pico de gallo and melted parmesan. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
More about Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$15.00
tangy artichoke, creamy spinach, parmesan and mozzarella baked and served with warm crostinis and/or veggies; gluten free; vegetarian
Wine Pairing: