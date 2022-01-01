Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve tacos

Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101

2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster

Takeout
Jacked Up Tacos$20.00
jerked jackfruit, coconut quinoa, squash, hibiscus, tortillas, mango salsa - VEGAN
Wine Pairing:
Surf 'n Turf Tacos$24.00
house-made tortillas, sauteed shrimp and grilled steak topped with seasoned corn, jalapeno, pickled onion, served with mango salsa and cilantro
Wine Pairing:
More about Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
The Modern Tea Room - 705 West Lancaster Boulevard

705 West Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster

TakeoutFast Pay
Jackfruit Tacos$6.95
seasoned jackfruit, red onions, slaw, cilantro, house chipotle, served with a side of pico.
Walnut Trio Tacos$6.95
taco seasoned walnuts, avocado crema and pico de gallo served on organic bib lettuce.
More about The Modern Tea Room - 705 West Lancaster Boulevard

