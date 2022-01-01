Tacos in Lancaster
More about Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster
|Jacked Up Tacos
|$20.00
jerked jackfruit, coconut quinoa, squash, hibiscus, tortillas, mango salsa - VEGAN
|Surf 'n Turf Tacos
|$24.00
house-made tortillas, sauteed shrimp and grilled steak topped with seasoned corn, jalapeno, pickled onion, served with mango salsa and cilantro
More about The Modern Tea Room - 705 West Lancaster Boulevard
705 West Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster
|Jackfruit Tacos
|$6.95
seasoned jackfruit, red onions, slaw, cilantro, house chipotle, served with a side of pico.
|Walnut Trio Tacos
|$6.95
taco seasoned walnuts, avocado crema and pico de gallo served on organic bib lettuce.