Lancaster restaurants you'll love

The Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider
4493 Walden Ave, Lancaster
|Popular items
|32oz Pineapple Hibiscus Cider
|$12.00
Fruit-forward with bold pineapple notes and a floral finish. (Glass sold separately.)
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Smoked chicken, onion, jalapeños, cheddar, apple bbq sauce
|Poutine
|$15.00
Handcut fries, pastrami burnt ends, cheese curds, cider bourbon gravy
Six Friends Cabernet
5259 Broadway Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Feb 2nd Port Pairing 7pm
|$75.00
Enjoy five (5) port wine tastings each paired with a specialty dish. Reservations required by Jan 30th. Cost per person.
|Cannoli Cup
|$10.00
House made cannoli shell cup filled with creamy cannoli filling of ricotta, mascarpone, orange vest, and vanilla. Topped with shaved chocolate and served with Grand Marnier kumquat marmalade. (Vegetarian)
|March 17th Whiskey Tasting 7pm
|$85.00
Enjoy five (5) whiskey tastings each paired with a specialty dish. Reservations required at least 1 week in advance. Cost per person.
Symposium Wine Bar
11 W. Main Street, Lancaster