Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve cookies

The Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider image

 

The TapRoom at Clarksburg Cider

4493 Walden Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie Skillet$9.00
More about The TapRoom at Clarksburg Cider
Consumer pic

 

Picasso's Pizza - Lancaster

5413 Broadway, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
M&M Cookie$1.75
More about Picasso's Pizza - Lancaster

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Tacos

Chicken Pizza

Cheesy Bread

Pepperoni Pizza

White Pizza

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2149 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston