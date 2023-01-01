Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Lancaster
/
Lancaster
/
Cookies
Lancaster restaurants that serve cookies
The TapRoom at Clarksburg Cider
4493 Walden Ave, Lancaster
No reviews yet
Cookie Skillet
$9.00
More about The TapRoom at Clarksburg Cider
Picasso's Pizza - Lancaster
5413 Broadway, Lancaster
No reviews yet
M&M Cookie
$1.75
More about Picasso's Pizza - Lancaster
Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster
Tacos
Chicken Pizza
Cheesy Bread
Pepperoni Pizza
White Pizza
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Pizza
More near Lancaster to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
East Aurora
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(422 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(118 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2149 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston