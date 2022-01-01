Lancaster restaurants you'll love

Lancaster restaurants
Toast
  • Lancaster

Lancaster's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Must-try Lancaster restaurants

Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory image

 

Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory

1217 S. Broad St., Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smokehouse Caesar Salad$11.29
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, smoked Caesar dressing & jalapeno cornbread croutons. (Ask for No croutons for Gluten Free)
Factory Carolina Hush Puppies$3.99
This Southern Classic is 5 savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
Beef Brisket$13.75
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 14 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
Roosters image

 

Roosters

1009 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
Downtown Bistro image

 

Downtown Bistro

123 North Broad Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crab Cakes$9.95
Three house made Maryland crab cakes served with Cajun mustard for dipping.
Wonton Tacos$9.95
Fresh Wonton Tacos stuffed with our red cabbage slaw, red pepper, green onion & topped with avocado. Served with sour cream & salsa. Comes in an order of three.
Fish & Chips$14.95
Fresh North Atlantic cod loin hand-battered with our house-made beer batter & deep fried to golden perfection. Served with tartar sauce, fresh cut fries & house made coleslaw.
Cherry Street Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cherry Street Pub

202 N Cherry St, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Todd's Mountain View image

 

Todd's Mountain View

540 W Fair Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lancaster

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

