Lancaster restaurants you'll love

Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory
1217 S. Broad St., Lancaster
|Smokehouse Caesar Salad
|$11.29
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, smoked Caesar dressing & jalapeno cornbread croutons. (Ask for No croutons for Gluten Free)
|Factory Carolina Hush Puppies
|$3.99
This Southern Classic is 5 savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
|Beef Brisket
|$13.75
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 14 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
Roosters
1009 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
Downtown Bistro
123 North Broad Street, Lancaster
|Crab Cakes
|$9.95
Three house made Maryland crab cakes served with Cajun mustard for dipping.
|Wonton Tacos
|$9.95
Fresh Wonton Tacos stuffed with our red cabbage slaw, red pepper, green onion & topped with avocado. Served with sour cream & salsa. Comes in an order of three.
|Fish & Chips
|$14.95
Fresh North Atlantic cod loin hand-battered with our house-made beer batter & deep fried to golden perfection. Served with tartar sauce, fresh cut fries & house made coleslaw.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cherry Street Pub
202 N Cherry St, Lancaster
Todd's Mountain View
540 W Fair Ave, Lancaster