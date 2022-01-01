Lancaster American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lancaster
More about Roosters
Roosters
1009 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
|3 Boneless Wings Combo
|$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Downtown Bistro
Downtown Bistro
123 North Broad Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes
|$9.95
Three house made Maryland crab cakes served with Cajun mustard for dipping.
|Wonton Tacos
|$9.95
Fresh Wonton Tacos stuffed with our red cabbage slaw, red pepper, green onion & topped with avocado. Served with sour cream & salsa. Comes in an order of three.
|Fish & Chips
|$14.95
Fresh North Atlantic cod loin hand-battered with our house-made beer batter & deep fried to golden perfection. Served with tartar sauce, fresh cut fries & house made coleslaw.