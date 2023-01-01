Cornbread in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve cornbread
Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory
1217 S. Broad St., Lancaster
|Cornbread Mini Muffins (dozen)
|$10.00
OX-B's - Lancaster
1730 East Main Street, Lancaster
|Cornbread
|$0.50
Homemade Sweet Cornbread! Better Than Grandmas!
|Gary's Smothered Cornbread
|$10.00
Our Sweet & Salty Southern Cornbread smothered with our House-made Chili and topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Green Onion!
|Chili and Cornbread
|$5.50
Our Homemade Chili w/ Beans, topped with Shredded Cheese and Green Onions. Make it Spicy!