Lancaster breakfast spots you'll love

The Bread Pedaler image

SMOKED SALMON

The Bread Pedaler

116 W. Orange St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.00
Fresh Daily
*CLASSIC BREAKFAST TACOS$11.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Lardons, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
*PORK BELLY BREAKFAST TACOS$13.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Tortillas, Over Medium Eggs, Chopped Crispy Pork Belly*, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
More about The Bread Pedaler
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
Loxley’s beer battered Alaskan Pollock served with fries, slaw and remoulade sauce.
Classic Ceasar$9.00
Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons.
Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
Peasant Burger$12.00
8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips.
Upgrade to sweets... (2)
Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)
Pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, pickled cucumber slaw... (.50 ea)
American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, bleu, goat cheese... (1.00 ea)
Bacon, fried egg, cotton-fried onion… (1.50 ea)
More about Loxley's
CoffeeCo image

 

CoffeeCo

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
The 30$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
Lancaster Breakfast$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.
More about CoffeeCo

