Lancaster breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Lancaster
More about The Bread Pedaler
SMOKED SALMON
The Bread Pedaler
116 W. Orange St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$4.00
Fresh Daily
|*CLASSIC BREAKFAST TACOS
|$11.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Lardons, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
|*PORK BELLY BREAKFAST TACOS
|$13.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Tortillas, Over Medium Eggs, Chopped Crispy Pork Belly*, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
More about Loxley's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Loxley’s beer battered Alaskan Pollock served with fries, slaw and remoulade sauce.
|Classic Ceasar
|$9.00
Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons.
Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
|Peasant Burger
|$12.00
8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips.
Upgrade to sweets... (2)
Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)
Pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, pickled cucumber slaw... (.50 ea)
American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, bleu, goat cheese... (1.00 ea)
Bacon, fried egg, cotton-fried onion… (1.50 ea)
More about CoffeeCo
CoffeeCo
Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
|The 30
|$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
|Lancaster Breakfast
|$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.