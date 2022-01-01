Lancaster cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Lancaster
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
29 E. King Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Coffee
Drip Coffee
|California Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Two fried eggs, fresh avocado, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach & house-made sriracha sauce served on choice of
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.50
Two fried eggs with your choices of bread & cheese
More about Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
1040 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Chicken Sub
|$9.50
Grilled or Fried Chicken sub. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional
|#4 Pizza Puttanesca
|$12.50
Kalamata olives, capers, anchovies (optional), and fresh mozzarella
|SM Hawaiian
|$13.99
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese
|$4.70
Egg and Cheese on a Bagel
|The Classic
|$5.75
Choice of bagel, Meat, Egg and Cheese
|Large Coffee
|$2.36
More about CoffeeCo
CoffeeCo
2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Lancaster Breakfast
|$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.
|The 30
|$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
|Street Corn Hash
|$8.75
Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema
More about CoffeeCo
CoffeeCo
Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
|The 30
|$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
|Lancaster Breakfast
|$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.