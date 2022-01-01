Lancaster cafés you'll love

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster image

 

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

Coffee
Drip Coffee
California Egg Sandwich$8.50
Two fried eggs, fresh avocado, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach & house-made sriracha sauce served on choice of
Egg Sandwich$4.50
Two fried eggs with your choices of bread & cheese
Rosa Rosa Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria

1040 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)
Chicken Sub$9.50
Grilled or Fried Chicken sub. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional
#4 Pizza Puttanesca$12.50
Kalamata olives, capers, anchovies (optional), and fresh mozzarella
SM Hawaiian$13.99
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

Egg and Cheese$4.70
Egg and Cheese on a Bagel
The Classic$5.75
Choice of bagel, Meat, Egg and Cheese
Large Coffee$2.36
CoffeeCo image

 

CoffeeCo

2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

Lancaster Breakfast$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.
The 30$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
Street Corn Hash$8.75
Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema
CoffeeCo image

 

CoffeeCo

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
The 30$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
Lancaster Breakfast$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.
