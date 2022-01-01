Lancaster Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Lancaster
More about The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
43 West King Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Garlic Butter Seafood Fries
|$12.00
SteakOut fries smothered with our famous garlic butter sauce, then topped with lump crab meat and streamed shrimp!
|Fries
|$3.00
Our signature fries cooked to perfection. Kick it up a notch and get them with cheese whiz and bacon!
|Cream of Crab Soup
|$9.00
Our praised cream of crab soup made from scratch with super lump crab meat and a hefty serving of love in a 12 oz. bowl!
More about Frisco's Chicken
CHICKEN
Frisco's Chicken
454 New Holland Ave., Lancaster
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken Meal
|$13.99
1/2 Chicken with choice of two regular sides and Peruvian sauces
|Peruvian Style Chicken Fried Rice
Authentic Peruvian Style Chicken Fried Rice with ginger, chicken, egg, green onions, and soy sauce.
|Pollo Empanada
|$3.49
Traditional Peruvian Chicken Recipe