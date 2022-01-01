Lancaster sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Lancaster
More about The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
43 West King Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Garlic Butter Seafood Fries
|$12.00
SteakOut fries smothered with our famous garlic butter sauce, then topped with lump crab meat and streamed shrimp!
|Fries
|$3.00
Our signature fries cooked to perfection. Kick it up a notch and get them with cheese whiz and bacon!
|Cream of Crab Soup
|$9.00
Our praised cream of crab soup made from scratch with super lump crab meat and a hefty serving of love in a 12 oz. bowl!
More about Blazin J's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazin J's
15 E King St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|3 Piece Tenders Combo
|$11.99
|Fries
|$3.99
|MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$12.99
More about Blazin J's (Mall Location)
Blazin J's (Mall Location)
142 Park City Center Suite K0228, Lancaster
|Popular items
|MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$12.99
(Grilled sandwich pictured)
|MYO Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
(Grilled Sandwich pictured)
|6 Piece
|$5.99
More about CoffeeCo
CoffeeCo
Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
|The 30
|$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
|Lancaster Breakfast
|$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.