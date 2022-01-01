Lancaster sandwich spots you'll love

Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Lancaster

The Steakout Express (Lancaster) image

 

The Steakout Express (Lancaster)

43 West King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Butter Seafood Fries$12.00
SteakOut fries smothered with our famous garlic butter sauce, then topped with lump crab meat and streamed shrimp!
Fries$3.00
Our signature fries cooked to perfection. Kick it up a notch and get them with cheese whiz and bacon!
Cream of Crab Soup$9.00
Our praised cream of crab soup made from scratch with super lump crab meat and a hefty serving of love in a 12 oz. bowl!
More about The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
Blazin J's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazin J's

15 E King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.7 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Piece Tenders Combo$11.99
Fries$3.99
MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.99
More about Blazin J's
Blazin J's (Mall Location) image

 

Blazin J's (Mall Location)

142 Park City Center Suite K0228, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.99
(Grilled sandwich pictured)
MYO Chicken Sandwich$8.99
(Grilled Sandwich pictured)
6 Piece$5.99
More about Blazin J's (Mall Location)
CoffeeCo image

 

CoffeeCo

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
The 30$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
Lancaster Breakfast$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.
More about CoffeeCo

