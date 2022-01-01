Lancaster pizza restaurants you'll love

Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Cheese Pizza$13.99
12 Wings$14.99
MD Italian Sub$8.49
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.28
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots,
tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
Cheese Steak sub$8.99
With sauce & sautéed onions.
Turkey sub$8.79
Fresh sliced turkey, American cheese & mayo.
More about Two Cousins
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS

Finazzo's Italian Restaurant

2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.4 (1032 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Finazzo’s Special$15.99
2 Liter Soda$3.99
Sm Pizza$9.99
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
Rosa Rosa Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria

1040 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sub$9.50
Grilled or Fried Chicken sub. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional
#4 Pizza Puttanesca$12.50
Kalamata olives, capers, anchovies (optional), and fresh mozzarella
SM Hawaiian$13.99
More about Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave) image

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.99
5 Piece Chicken Fingers with French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks (6 )$6.49
6 Pieces served with marinara sauce
French Fries$3.69
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Your Place Restaurant image

 

Your Place Restaurant

2133 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted peppers and onions, diced tomato, jalapenos, tender chicken, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on side.
Reg. Cheddar Cheese Fries$4.50
Half pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries with a side of creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
Mini Stromboli$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings
More about Your Place Restaurant
Antonio's Pizza House image

PIZZA

Antonio's Pizza House

678 W Chestnut St, Lancaster

Avg 4.7 (636 reviews)
Takeout
More about Antonio's Pizza House

