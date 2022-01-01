Lancaster pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Lancaster
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|Popular items
|Lg Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
|12 Wings
|$14.99
|MD Italian Sub
|$8.49
More about Two Cousins
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.28
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots,
tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
|Cheese Steak sub
|$8.99
With sauce & sautéed onions.
|Turkey sub
|$8.79
Fresh sliced turkey, American cheese & mayo.
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Finazzo’s Special
|$15.99
|2 Liter Soda
|$3.99
|Sm Pizza
|$9.99
More about Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
1040 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Chicken Sub
|$9.50
Grilled or Fried Chicken sub. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional
|#4 Pizza Puttanesca
|$12.50
Kalamata olives, capers, anchovies (optional), and fresh mozzarella
|SM Hawaiian
|$13.99
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$9.99
5 Piece Chicken Fingers with French Fries
|Mozzarella Sticks (6 )
|$6.49
6 Pieces served with marinara sauce
|French Fries
|$3.69
More about Your Place Restaurant
Your Place Restaurant
2133 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted peppers and onions, diced tomato, jalapenos, tender chicken, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on side.
|Reg. Cheddar Cheese Fries
|$4.50
Half pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries with a side of creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
|Mini Stromboli
|$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings