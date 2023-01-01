Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve arepas

Mekatos Eatery

100 South Queen Street, Lancaster

Stuffed Arepa$13.00
More about Mekatos Eatery
Chellas Arepa Kitchen

1830 Hempstead Road, Lancaster

Cheezy Arepa$3.07
Chicken Arepa$10.38
A sandwich with our grilled chicken marinated in our homemade chimichurri, along with sliced avocados and tomatoes, and topped with shredded cheese. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.
Vegetariano Arepa$9.43
A sandwich with black beans, a layer of sweet plantains, along with your choice of cotija cheese or avocado. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.
More about Chellas Arepa Kitchen

