Arepas in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve arepas
More about Chellas Arepa Kitchen
Chellas Arepa Kitchen
1830 Hempstead Road, Lancaster
|Cheezy Arepa
|$3.07
|Chicken Arepa
|$10.38
A sandwich with our grilled chicken marinated in our homemade chimichurri, along with sliced avocados and tomatoes, and topped with shredded cheese. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.
|Vegetariano Arepa
|$9.43
A sandwich with black beans, a layer of sweet plantains, along with your choice of cotija cheese or avocado. Served with fresh chimichurri and mad llama sauces on the side.