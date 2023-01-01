Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve beef curry

Decades

438 N Queen St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Beef Curry Bites - Coconut Curry, Jasmine Rice, Green Beans$15.00
More about Decades
Callaloo

351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Beef$21.50
Braised beef, Yukon gold potatoes, curried chickpeas, roasted pumpkin, cilantro
More about Callaloo

