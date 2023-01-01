Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef curry in
Lancaster
/
Lancaster
/
Beef Curry
Lancaster restaurants that serve beef curry
Decades
438 N Queen St, Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(890 reviews)
Vegan Beef Curry Bites - Coconut Curry, Jasmine Rice, Green Beans
$15.00
More about Decades
Callaloo
351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster
No reviews yet
Curried Beef
$21.50
Braised beef, Yukon gold potatoes, curried chickpeas, roasted pumpkin, cilantro
More about Callaloo
Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Bruschetta
Flautas
Garlic Cheese Bread
Muffins
Burritos
Bisque
Beef Salad
More near Lancaster to explore
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1010 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(192 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(943 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston